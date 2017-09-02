Top Stories
Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 5:27 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands on Saturday Morning Date

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands on Saturday Morning Date

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hold each other’s hands while out and about on Saturday morning (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The hot couple was dressed down for a relaxing early morning date, Miley wearing a Playgirl sweatshirt and gym shorts and Liam in a t-shirt and board shorts.

Miley pre-taped her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is airing on Thursday, and she revealed that she is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In an emotional clip, the singer was moved to tears while speaking about the devastation in Texas.
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus liam hemsworth hold hands for saturday morning date 01
miley cyrus liam hemsworth hold hands for saturday morning date 02
miley cyrus liam hemsworth hold hands for saturday morning date 03
miley cyrus liam hemsworth hold hands for saturday morning date 04
miley cyrus liam hemsworth hold hands for saturday morning date 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr