Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands on Saturday Morning Date
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hold each other’s hands while out and about on Saturday morning (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.
The hot couple was dressed down for a relaxing early morning date, Miley wearing a Playgirl sweatshirt and gym shorts and Liam in a t-shirt and board shorts.
Miley pre-taped her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is airing on Thursday, and she revealed that she is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In an emotional clip, the singer was moved to tears while speaking about the devastation in Texas.