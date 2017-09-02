Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 3:09 am

Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue Over 100 Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue Over 100 Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert has been busy helping some of the smallest victims of Hurricane Harvey – the dogs and cats!

The 33-year-old country star and her organization MuttNation Foundation headed to Houston to help evacuate dogs and other animals in shelters.

Miranda and the team brought those dogs to shelters in other states, so the Texas shelters had space available for animals displaced by the hurricane. This way, the animals will be nearby when their owners come looking for them.

“Thank you to everyone for the support and prayers. We are so thankful to have been invited to help our furry friends in this time of sorrow. We will continue to do whatever we can to help. Continued prayers for Texas,” Miranda wrote on her Instagram.

For more information about how to help out MuttNation, head to their Instagram.

Hear all that Miranda had to say about the rescue efforts below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Hurricane Harvey, Miranda Lambert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr