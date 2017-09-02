Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue Over 100 Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert has been busy helping some of the smallest victims of Hurricane Harvey – the dogs and cats!

The 33-year-old country star and her organization MuttNation Foundation headed to Houston to help evacuate dogs and other animals in shelters.

Miranda and the team brought those dogs to shelters in other states, so the Texas shelters had space available for animals displaced by the hurricane. This way, the animals will be nearby when their owners come looking for them.

“Thank you to everyone for the support and prayers. We are so thankful to have been invited to help our furry friends in this time of sorrow. We will continue to do whatever we can to help. Continued prayers for Texas,” Miranda wrote on her Instagram.

For more information about how to help out MuttNation, head to their Instagram.

Hear all that Miranda had to say about the rescue efforts below…