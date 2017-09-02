Pink Donates $500,000 to Red Cross After Hurricane Harvey

Pink has made a massive donation to the Red Cross to help the organization’s relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The charity took to Twitter on Friday (September 1) to announce the donation and thank the singer for her generosity.

“Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!” Red Cross Los Angeles tweeted.

“We’re partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts,” the organization added with the below video.