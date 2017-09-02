Sat, 02 September 2017 at 3:30 pm

Pink Donates $500,000 to Red Cross After Hurricane Harvey

Pink Donates $500,000 to Red Cross After Hurricane Harvey

Pink has made a massive donation to the Red Cross to help the organization’s relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The charity took to Twitter on Friday (September 1) to announce the donation and thank the singer for her generosity.

“Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!” Red Cross Los Angeles tweeted.

“We’re partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts,” the organization added with the below video.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hurricane Harvey, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr