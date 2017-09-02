Rita Ora & Marcus Mumford Take Part in Charity Soccer Match

Rita Ora hits the stage to perform a few songs during the half time show of a soccer match on Saturday afternoon (September 2) at the Queens Park Rangers’ Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

The 26-year-old entertainer was joined on stage by Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford as they attended the game.

The match was put together to help the victims of the Greenfell Tower fire. Marcus even hit the field to play during the game.

Also in attendance at the match was Cheryl Cole who showed off her super toned abs in a crop top and bright, orange pants.

