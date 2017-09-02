Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson poses for pics in front of his dedicated beach locker room at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival on Saturday morning (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 31-year-old actor is one of the festival’s honorees this year and he was given the locker room on the Promenade des Planches. Another honoree who got the same treatment was Laura Dern!

Rob debuted a new buzz cut that morning. He was last seen with longer hair while promoting his movie Good Time last month in New York City.

