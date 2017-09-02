Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 3:10 pm

Sam Heughan Films 'Spy Who Dumped Me' Scenes in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon!

Sam Heughan Films 'Spy Who Dumped Me' Scenes in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon!

Sam Heughan hangs out on a park bench with his co-stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis while filming scenes for The Spy Who Dumped Me on Friday (September 1) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 37-year-old Outlander actor will be showing off his comedic side as the male lead in the movie!

Mila and Kate “play best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend (Heughan) who dumped her actually was a spy,” according to Deadline.

The film has a release date set for July 6, 2018 and we’re pretty sure all of Sam‘s fans are so excited to see him in his first major movie role!

50+ pictures inside of Sam Heughan, Mila Kunis, and Kate McKinnon on set…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis, Sam Heughan

