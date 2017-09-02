Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 5:20 am

Sienna Miller Dazzles in Metallic Mini Dress After 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' Performance

Sienna Miller Dazzles in Metallic Mini Dress After 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' Performance

Sienna Miller turned heads with her latest outfit!

The 35-year-old Live by Night actress was all smiles as she made her exit from the Apollo Theatre on Thursday (August 31) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

She had just wrapped her latest Cat on a Hot Tin Roof performance.

Sienna showed off her legs in a black and purple metallic mini dress and a pair of black heels.

The London production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is running at the Apollo through October 7. Get tickets to the show here.

ICYMI, Sienna recently dished on not wanting nudity to be the “focus” of her West End return.
