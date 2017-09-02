Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, &amp; Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 12:23 pm

Susan Sarandon's Sons Miles & Jack Henry Join Her in Venice

Susan Sarandon hits the red carpet with her sons Miles, 25, and Jack Henry, 28, at the Human Flow Party during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1) at San Clemente Palace Hotel in Venice, Italy.

Miles (on the left) and Jack Henry are Susan‘s two sons with ex-partner Tim Robbins.

In a couple weeks, we’ll see Susan on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for two awards – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Feud and also Outstanding Limited Series as a producer on Feud.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Jack Henry Robbins, Miles Robbins, Susan Sarandon

