Susan Sarandon's Sons Miles & Jack Henry Join Her in Venice

Susan Sarandon hits the red carpet with her sons Miles, 25, and Jack Henry, 28, at the Human Flow Party during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1) at San Clemente Palace Hotel in Venice, Italy.

Miles (on the left) and Jack Henry are Susan‘s two sons with ex-partner Tim Robbins.

In a couple weeks, we’ll see Susan on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for two awards – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Feud and also Outstanding Limited Series as a producer on Feud.