Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, &amp; Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, & Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 2:04 pm

Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Will Shoot 'Creed 2' in 2018!

Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Will Shoot 'Creed 2' in 2018!

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that a sequel to his hit movie Creed will begin production next year!

The 71-year-old actor reprised his role as Rocky Balboa for the movie and he earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe.

Creed grossed $173.6 million worldwide after its 2015 release. It followed the troubled son of Rocky’s late friend and former opponent Apollo Creed, Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), being taken under Rocky’s wing while training for a professional fighting career.

“Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky,” Sylvester wrote on Instagram with a still from the previous film.

Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Creed, Michael B Jordan, Sylvester Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr