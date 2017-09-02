Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Will Shoot 'Creed 2' in 2018!

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that a sequel to his hit movie Creed will begin production next year!

The 71-year-old actor reprised his role as Rocky Balboa for the movie and he earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe.

Creed grossed $173.6 million worldwide after its 2015 release. It followed the troubled son of Rocky’s late friend and former opponent Apollo Creed, Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), being taken under Rocky’s wing while training for a professional fighting career.

“Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky,” Sylvester wrote on Instagram with a still from the previous film.