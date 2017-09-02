Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Taylor Swift carries the back of her best friend Abigail Anderson‘s wedding dress while entering the church on Saturday (September 2) in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

The 27-year-old singer made a rare appearance in public to attend the special occasion. Her mom Andrea Swift was also seen attending the wedding!

Taylor and Abigail have been best friends since high school and she is even name-checked in the lyrics for the song “Fifteen.”

While it was never publicly revealed if Taylor is the maid of honor, it seems she might be as she’s the one holding the back of Abigail‘s dress!

