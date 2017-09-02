Sat, 02 September 2017 at 4:55 pm

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Taylor Swift carries the back of her best friend Abigail Anderson‘s wedding dress while entering the church on Saturday (September 2) in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

The 27-year-old singer made a rare appearance in public to attend the special occasion. Her mom Andrea Swift was also seen attending the wedding!

Taylor and Abigail have been best friends since high school and she is even name-checked in the lyrics for the song “Fifteen.”

While it was never publicly revealed if Taylor is the maid of honor, it seems she might be as she’s the one holding the back of Abigail‘s dress!

20+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift attending Abigail Anderson‘s wedding…

taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 01
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 02
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 03
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 04
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 05
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 06
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 07
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 08
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 09
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 10
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 11
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 12
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 13
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 14
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 15
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 16
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 17
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 18
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 19
taylor swift serves as bridesmaid at bff abigails wedding 20

