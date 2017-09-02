Top Stories
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, &amp; Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 12:36 pm

Taylor Swift Supports Hurricane Harvey Victims with Donation to Houston Food Bank

Taylor Swift is lending a helping hand to the people of Houston following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The 27-year-old singer made a “very sizable donation” to a food bank in Houston in honor of her mother, who went to school in the Texas city.

Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston. We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community,” the Houston Food Bank wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Taylor joins a long list of other celebs who have lent financial support to the people of Houston, including Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.
Photos: Getty
