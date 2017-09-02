Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 9:33 pm

Vince Vaughn & Jennifer Carpenter Promote 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' in Venice

Vince Vaughn & Jennifer Carpenter Promote 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' in Venice

Vince Vaughn is joined by co-star Jennifer Carpenter as they hit the screening of their upcoming movie Brawl in Cell Block 22 on Saturday night (September 2) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The co-stars dressed to the nines as they stepped out to promote their new movie during the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vince Vaughn

Earlier that day, Vince kept things super simple in a T shirt and jeans as he and Jennifer chatted about their movie while attending the Brawl in Cell Block 99 photo call.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 hits theaters on October 6.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Salle LaPointe dress for the screening.

10+ pictures inside of Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Carpenter at the Venice Film Festival
Photos: Getty
2017 Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Carpenter, Vince Vaughn

