Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 3:26 am

Angelina Jolie is joined by her six children for a photo opp at the First They Killed My Father premiere held during the 2017 Telluride Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Telluride, Col.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress directed the film and her kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne all were there to show their support.

Maddox and Pax were involved in the production of the film and they joined their mother and cast members Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch on stage at the festival.

Maddox is credited as an executive producer while Pax was the film’s still photographer.

Angelina is getting the best reviews of her career as a film director. This is already the fourth film she has helmed!

20+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie at the festival with her kids…

Photos: Getty
