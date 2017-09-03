Blac Chyna Rocks Blue Hair for Her Flight Out of Town

Blac Chyna flashes a smile for photographers as she arrives at LAX Airport on Saturday afternoon (September 2) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old TV personality matched her blue hair with tracksuit as she headed towards her flight out of town.

Earlier this week, Chyna was spotted out on a date in LA with her boyfriend Mechie.

Chyna recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing around with some Snapchat filters.

U hear that roar 😍 Ferrari 488 ! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

