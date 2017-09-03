Top Stories
Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Lunch With BFF Candis Cayne

Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Lunch With BFF Candis Cayne

Caitlyn Jenner wears a flowy top while heading back to her car on Saturday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old reality star was joined by her BFF Candis Cayne for lunch. The two left in Caitlyn’s small classic car.

The next day, Caitlyn shared a photo of her holding her pup Bertha in her arms.

“I love Bertha and she loves me. And we both love our morning walks. @peta,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!

Candis recently celebrated a birthday. Happy belated Candis! The actress took to her Instagram to thank everyone for sending birthday wishes her way.

“Thankyou everyone for the amazing Birthday love ❤️🍷🎭🎉🎁💝♍️,” she captioned a selfie.

I love Bertha and she loves me. And we both love our morning walks. @peta

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

