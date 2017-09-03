Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 11:50 am

George Clooney Reveals Twins' Ella & Alexander's Personality Traits!

George Clooney Reveals Twins' Ella & Alexander's Personality Traits!

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander back in July, and he’s now opening up about their personalities!

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already…He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats,” George told ET.

“He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” pal Matt Damon joked, with George adding, “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery.”

“[Ella]’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god,” he continued.

Adding about their names, George said, “We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Alexander Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Clooney, Celebrity Babies, Ella Clooney, George Clooney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr