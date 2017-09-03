Helen Mirren's Life Advice Is Just Too Good!

Helen Mirren poses for photos at the photo call for The Leisure Seeker at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The 72-year-old actress was joined by co-star Donald Sutherland and director Paolo Virzi at the event.

Earlier this summer, Helen did an interview with Campaign and revealed what advice she has for people.

“People keep looking at me for advice of all sorts. I don’t know. I have no idea. My advice is be on time and don’t be an arsehole. Grab your opportunities when they come with both hands, give it your all and then fake it,” she said.