Jamie Dornan & Ed Westwick Play in London Charity Soccer Match

Jamie Dornan hits the field to take part in the Game4Grenfell soccer game on Saturday afternoon (September 2) Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades actor was joined in the celeb soccer match by fellow stars from the United Kingdom like Ed Westwick and Olly Murs.

The match was put together to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Also joining Jamie at the match was Rita Ora and Marcus Mumford.