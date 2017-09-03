Jeremy Meeks & Girlfriend Chloe Green Attend Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Jeremy Meeks cozies up to girlfriend Chloe Green as they attend a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon (September 2) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old “Hot Mugshot Guy” and the 26-year-old Topshop heiress were spotted holding hands and showing off some cute PDA as they attended the event.

The fundraiser was thrown to help college students affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Jeremy and Chloe attended the event loading up on school supplies at Target.

Earlier this week, rumors started to swirl that Jeremy and Chloe were engaged, but Chloe nipped the rumors in the bud.