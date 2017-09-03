Judi Dench & Ali Fazal Premiere 'Victoria & Abdul' at Venice Film Festival

Judi Dench and co-star Ali Fazal arrive in style for the screening of their new film Victoria & Abdul during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Sunday night (September 3) at the Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The 82-year-old actress and 30-year-old actor were joined at the event by director Stephen Frears and co-star Eddie Izzard.

After the screening, director Stephen was honored with Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award for his work in the industry.

Victoria & Abdul is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 22.

