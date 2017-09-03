Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Enjoy Date Night at U.S. Open

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share a laugh as they attend a match during the US Open on Saturday night (September 2) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor and his 35-year-old actress wife showed off some super cute PDA and shared a few kisses as they enjoyed date night watching Roger Federer take on Feliciano Lopez.

Earlier this week, Jessica paid homage to her hit show 7th Heaven first airing 21 years ago!

“7th Heaven first aired 21 years ago today. Happy birthday, 7th Heaven- lemme buy you a drink,” Jessica captioned the below photo of herself with co-star Beverley Mitchell.