Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 10:14 am

Katie Holmes Isn't Worried About Suri's Teenage Years Yet!

Katie Holmes Isn't Worried About Suri's Teenage Years Yet!

Katie Holmes rocks a bright look while grabbing some takeout from Joan’s on Third on Saturday (September 2) in Studio City, Calif.

Last month, the 38-year-old Logan Lucky actress spoke about her 11-year-old daughter Suri.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

“You know, she is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well,” Katie said on the Today show. “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years. I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes yellow blouse studio city 01
katie holmes yellow blouse studio city 02
katie holmes yellow blouse studio city 03
katie holmes yellow blouse studio city 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr