Katie Holmes Isn't Worried About Suri's Teenage Years Yet!

Katie Holmes rocks a bright look while grabbing some takeout from Joan’s on Third on Saturday (September 2) in Studio City, Calif.

Last month, the 38-year-old Logan Lucky actress spoke about her 11-year-old daughter Suri.

“You know, she is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well,” Katie said on the Today show. “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years. I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”