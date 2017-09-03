Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 1:25 pm

Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single & Official Release Date - Listen Now!

Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single & Official Release Date - Listen Now!

Fans have been buzzing that a new Kelly Clarkson song will be coming on September 7 – and it seems we now have official confirmation, as well as a snippet of the music!

Kelly took to Twitter this morning to tease fans over new music, and captioned the video, “September 7th, 2017.”

At this moment, Kelly‘s website has a countdown clock ticking down to September 7 at 6am ET. Be sure to stay tuned and we’ll post whatever Kelly releases at that time!

Kelly is set to appear on the Today show on Friday (September 8).

In the meantime, check out the teaser below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr