Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single & Official Release Date - Listen Now!

Fans have been buzzing that a new Kelly Clarkson song will be coming on September 7 – and it seems we now have official confirmation, as well as a snippet of the music!

Kelly took to Twitter this morning to tease fans over new music, and captioned the video, “September 7th, 2017.”

At this moment, Kelly‘s website has a countdown clock ticking down to September 7 at 6am ET. Be sure to stay tuned and we’ll post whatever Kelly releases at that time!

Kelly is set to appear on the Today show on Friday (September 8).

In the meantime, check out the teaser below.