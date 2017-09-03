Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 1:14 pm

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Celebrate Her 35th Birthday!

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Celebrate Her 35th Birthday!

LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian went out for a belated birthday dinner to celebrate her 35th!

The couple hit up Tao in Hollywood on Saturday (September 2) to ring in the special day, which was on August 28. LeAnn‘s mom and dad, Belinda and Wilbur, were also there. Belinda’s birthday was also last week – happy birthday to the mom and daughter!

“Oh wow, woke up this morning to so much bday LovE. Thank you all so much!!! Here’s to what’s going to be the best year yet #35,” LeAnn tweeted on her birthday.

Earlier in the weekend, LeAnn was seen arriving home at LAX Airport in the Los Angeles area, where she signed some autographs for fans.
Photos: Backgrid
