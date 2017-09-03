Mark Wahlberg Steps Out Looking Buff in Beverly Hills

Mark Wahlberg keeps things cool as he steps out to run errands on Friday afternoon (September 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old showed off his super buff chest in a white T-shirt and a Boston Red Sox hat as he arrived at a restaurant for lunch with a few friends.

Mark and Wahlburgers recently teamed up with Aqua Hydrates and Diddy to help donate water to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.