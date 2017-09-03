Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Mark Wahlberg Steps Out Looking Buff in Beverly Hills

Mark Wahlberg Steps Out Looking Buff in Beverly Hills

Mark Wahlberg keeps things cool as he steps out to run errands on Friday afternoon (September 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old showed off his super buff chest in a white T-shirt and a Boston Red Sox hat as he arrived at a restaurant for lunch with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark and Wahlburgers recently teamed up with Aqua Hydrates and Diddy to help donate water to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg looks buff in a white t shirt 01
mark wahlberg looks buff in a white t shirt 02
mark wahlberg looks buff in a white t shirt 03
mark wahlberg looks buff in a white t shirt 04
mark wahlberg looks buff in a white t shirt 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr