Sun, 03 September 2017 at 9:30 am

Olivia Munn & Trevor Noah Grab Lunch in New York City!

Trevor Noah and Olivia Munn were all smiles while grabbing lunch together!

The 33-year-old Daily Show host and 37-year-old actress stopped by an eatery in New York City’s West Village on Saturday (September 2) and dined outside.

Trevor and Olivia do have a connection – if you didn’t know, Olivia used to be a correspondent for the Comedy Central news satire program years ago (before Trevor took over as host).

If you missed it, Olivia‘s ex, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently spoke about their split.
Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
