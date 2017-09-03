Orlando Bloom Spends the Day at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off with Son Flynn!

Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 11:40 pm

Orlando Bloom is all smiles as he enjoys a ride on the swings at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off on Sunday night (September 3) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor looked hot in a striped shirt, shorts, and sunglasses as he hung out at the fair with his 6-year-old son Flynn.

Just last weekend, Orlando hung out with pal Leonardo DiCaprio at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in Vegas.

While they were at the fair, Orlando took to Instagram to share a super sweet photo of Flynn as they rode the swings together.

my sun ☀️ #fun #fair #action

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

