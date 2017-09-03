Paris Jackson Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Tattoo - See the Photos!

Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 10:43 pm

Paris Jackson is sporting some major new ink!

The 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to her Instagram Stories to show off her spiritual-inspired new tattoo.

Paris went topless to flaunt the new chakra symbols she got tattooed down her chest to her belly button.

In case you missed it, Paris recently called her her dad Michael “the love of her life” in a touching post on his birthday.

See Paris‘ new tattoo below!
