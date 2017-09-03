Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 9:44 pm

Reese Witherspoon is All Smiles During Afternoon Shopping Spree

Reese Witherspoon is All Smiles During Afternoon Shopping Spree

Reese Witherspoon flashes a huge smile as she meets up with a friend on Friday afternoon (September 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked very patriotic in a red blouse, denim skirt, and wedge sandals as she spent the day shopping with her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Earlier this week, Reese was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe at the premiere of her new movie Home Again.

Home Again hits theaters next Friday, September 8.

10+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon out and about in WeHo…
