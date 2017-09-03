Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Tiny Baby Bump!

Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 7:49 pm

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary enjoy a family outing at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off on Sunday afternoon (September 3) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old kept things cool in an all white outfit as his 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend showed off her tiny baby bump in a salmon-colored dress and sneaker as they went on a few rides with Robin‘s 7-year-old son Julian (not pictured).

Robin and April showed off some cute PDA as they hung out at the event and April cuddled her growing bump.

The couple announced last month they are expecting their first child together.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: April Love Geary, Pregnant Celebrities, Robin Thicke

