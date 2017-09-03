Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 3:18 am

Rumored Couple Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Grab Dinner at Nobu

Rumored Couple Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Grab Dinner at Nobu

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin head back to his car as they leave dinner at Nobu restaurant on Saturday night (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old NBA player were spotted wearing similar floral-print outfits as they stepped out for a quiet date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Over the past few days, the rumored couple have been spending lots of time together.

Last night, Kendall and Blake grabbed dinner and the two were spotted on a double date with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

