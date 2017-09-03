Selena Gomez Could Release a New Album at Any Time

Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 1:13 pm

Selena Gomez carries her Selena Grace bag while leaving a store on Saturday (September 2) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer showed off the bag she designed with Coach.

Selena recently dished on a possible new album and when we could expect one and that she has special things going on.

“I don’t know by the end of the year. I mean, special things are happening,” she told Grammy.com. “There are little things that are coming. Knowing me, and everybody who does know me, I could say, ‘Next week, let’s put out an album.’ And they would shake their heads and say, “Alright, let’s do this. It’s Selena.’ Story of my life (laughs).

Click inside to see what info she could dish about a new album…

“As far as an album, I feel like people — especially my fans — digest music so quickly,” she said. “The music I’ve worked on, I actually feel like I have an album complete. But there’s still some part of me that feels like I want to make sure it’s going to say everything I want to say, because I don’t really have moments where I can take that back.”

“And it’s not as easy to do that when you’re older,” she continued. “I feel when you’re younger you can be a little impressionable and you say things that maybe you can take it back. But now I’m holding on to my words more than ever. And that’s important. They have a lot more weight now. So I’m a little nervous. I’m waiting to see when the right moment is.”
