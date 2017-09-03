Susan Sarandon, Helen Mirren & Donald Sutherland Premiere 'Leisure Seeker' at Venice Film Festival

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren pose together on the red carpet premiere of their film The Leisure Seeker at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The stars of the film were joined by Susan Sarandon and her sons Miles and Jack Henry.

The Leisure Seeker follows a couple who travel in their family Leisure Seeker vintage RV, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them.

Earlier in the day, Helen and Donald attended the photo call for the film.