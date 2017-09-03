Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Ghost Lyric Has Fans Thinking About Harry Styles!
Some Taylor Swift fans are pointing to one particular verse in her new song “…Ready For It?” that could be a response to Harry Styles and his song “Two Ghosts.”
“Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted/But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom,” Taylor sings in the song.
It has long been rumored – and though not confirmed by Harry - that “Two Ghosts” was about his relationship with Taylor. Some fans are wondering if the “ghost” reference is a direct response to Harry.
Others think the song may be about Taylor‘s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Taylor doesn’t usually speak out about who specific songs reference, so we’ll just have to enjoy the music and wonder!
Click inside to read what fans think about the ‘ghost’ verse and Harry Styles…
NO! It's about Harry… "but if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom" his song about her is called Two Ghosts
— ASTRID (@aastridd_) September 3, 2017
"Wonder how many girls he had loved and left HAUNTED. But if he's a GHOST then I can be a phantom…" it's a response to Harry's #TwoGhosts
— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) September 3, 2017
taylor: “but if he’s a ghost then i can be a phantom”
harry: “were just two ghosts”#Haylor2k17
— courtney (@pettyedwards) September 3, 2017
taylors new song: she says "but if he's a ghost then i can be a phantom, holdin him for randsom" ironic bc in harry's song two ghosts he
— Lizzie (@obsessedolan) September 3, 2017
"but if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom"
me: OMG ASDHFKCOLFJFDJSSKKSND TWO GHOST!! TWO GHOST!!!!! HAHAHAHAHA
— r e p u t a t i o n✨ (@hazelpaenut) September 3, 2017
"but if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom…" pic.twitter.com/eomvTeyHKn
— julieta. (@tayloroswift) September 3, 2017
"But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom"
"Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so"
Okay taytay#ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/zwt3sJ6agH
— ake (@womantrash) September 3, 2017
"We're just two ghosts.."
"But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom"
:((((((
— Nicnic (@nicoleannf_) September 3, 2017