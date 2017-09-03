Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 3:35 pm

Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Ghost Lyric Has Fans Thinking About Harry Styles!

Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Ghost Lyric Has Fans Thinking About Harry Styles!

Some Taylor Swift fans are pointing to one particular verse in her new song “…Ready For It?” that could be a response to Harry Styles and his song “Two Ghosts.”

“Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted/But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom,” Taylor sings in the song.

LISTEN: Taylor Swift‘s “…Ready For It?” Debuts Online & It’s a Smash!

It has long been rumored – and though not confirmed by Harry - that “Two Ghosts” was about his relationship with Taylor. Some fans are wondering if the “ghost” reference is a direct response to Harry.

Others think the song may be about Taylor‘s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor doesn’t usually speak out about who specific songs reference, so we’ll just have to enjoy the music and wonder!

Click inside to read what fans think about the ‘ghost’ verse and Harry Styles…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr