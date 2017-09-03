Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 8:25 am

Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

The full version of Taylor Swift‘s “…Ready For It?” just debuted online after she teased the song during a college football game last night!

The 27-year-old singer surprised her fans with the release of the song this morning – we didn’t know it was coming!

This is Taylor‘s second released song off of her upcoming album Reputation, which will be released in November. The first – “Look What You Made Me Do” – has been a smash hit!

You can buy Taylor‘s two newest songs on iTunes.

Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song below…

Click inside for the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s new song…
