Sun, 03 September 2017 at 9:55 am

Venus Williams Reacts to Serena Williams' Baby News!

Venus Williams Reacts to Serena Williams' Baby News!

Venus Williams is officially an aunt after her sister Serena Williams gave birth to a newborn baby girl this weekend!

“Obviously, I’m super excited,” Venus said to ESPN about her newborn baby niece. “Words can’t describe.”

Venus, 37, had just won her third-round match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari at the US Open in New York City, and will advance further in the competition. During her post-game press conference, Venus asked reporters to not ask about her family and to stick to tennis.

This is the first child for Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. They have not revealed the name of their baby girl just yet. Congrats the the family on the wonderful new addition!
