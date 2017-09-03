Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 10:44 am

Walter Becker Dead - Steely Dan Guitarist Dies at 67

Walter Becker Dead - Steely Dan Guitarist Dies at 67

Walter Becker, the guitarist of the band Steely Dan, has passed away at the age of 67.

The tragic news was announced on his website and lists the day of his death on Sunday (September 3). No cause of death was announced.

Walter had missed some of Steely Dan‘s recent concerts due to an undisclosed illness.

Walter, who co-founded Steely Dan, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with singer-keyboardist and co-writer Donald Fagen in 2001.

Some of Steely Dan‘s most popular songs include “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ In the Years,” “My Old School,” “Any Major Dude Will Tell You,” “Black Friday,” “Show Biz Kids,” and many more.

Our thoughts are with Walter‘s loved ones during this time.
Photos: Getty
