Who is Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It' About? Fans Have an Idea!

Taylor Swift just dropped her hot new song “…Ready For It?” and the lyrics seem to point to a certain love interest in her life – current boyfriend Joe Alwyn perhaps!?

Some fans have already been wondering if the song is about Taylor‘s current boyfriend, as the lyrics seem to indicate she is currently in love.

LISTEN NOW: ‘…Ready For It?’ Debuts Early Sunday Morning – Read All the Lyrics!

“It sounds like …Ready For It? is about Joe Awlyn and @taylorswift13 and I’m about to scream because it’s too cute,” one fan wrote. Another added, “this song HAS to be about Joe Alwyn and I’m dying,” and a third said, “Why do I feel like this is a song for Joe Alwyn?”

Click inside to see why some fans think Taylor is singing about Joe…

Some lyrics fans are pointing to include, “Some boys are trying too hard/He don’t try at all though/Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so/I see nothing better, I keep him forever/Like a vendetta,” which points to the man being younger than some of her exes. Joe is 26 years old, and younger than her last two exes, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

In the song, Taylor also seems to be talking about someone in her life currently.

“Every lover known in comparison is a failure/I forget their names now/I’m so very tame now/Never be the same now,” Taylor sings.