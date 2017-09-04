Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 2:07 pm

Adele Wishes Her Idol Beyonce a Happy Birthday

Adele Wishes Her Idol Beyonce a Happy Birthday

It’s no secret that Adele idolizes Beyonce and the “Hello” singer posted a rare tweet to celebrate the superstar’s birthday!

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x,” Adele wrote on her Twitter account on Monday (September 4).

Earlier this year, Adele and Beyonce faced off at the Grammy Awards in all three of the top categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Adele was victorious in all three categories and she tearfully dedicated the final award of the night to Bey, who was standing in the front row.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adele, Beyonce Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr