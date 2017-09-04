Angelina Jolie Plans Return to Acting After 'Family Situation'

It has been two years since Angelina Jolie appeared on screen in the movie By the Sea, which she directed, and now she plans on returning to acting.

The Oscar-winning actress says that she is not passionate about directing anything right now and she will resume her acting career very soon.

“Right now I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I’ll do some acting. I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids,” Angelina said in an interview with THR.

“When I feel it’s time for me to go back to work, I’ll be able to go back to work. I’ve been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come,” she added.

Angelina says her next project will likely be the Maleficent sequel.

Make sure to see the new photos of Angelina with all six of her kids at the Telluride Film Festival!