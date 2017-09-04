Beyonce's Birthday Celebrated by Jay Z at Made in America! (Video)

Beyonce‘s 36th birthday is today (September 4) and she celebrated the night before while attending the 2017 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Penn.

Jay Z was the headliner on Sunday night and he led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Bey, who was watching from a VIP section with pal Michelle Williams.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

“Shout out to Beyonce. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” Jay said while on stage.

Watch a clip of the crowd singing to Bey below!