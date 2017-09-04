Top Stories
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 11:07 am

Beyonce's Birthday Celebrated by Jay Z at Made in America! (Video)

Beyonce‘s 36th birthday is today (September 4) and she celebrated the night before while attending the 2017 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Penn.

Jay Z was the headliner on Sunday night and he led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Bey, who was watching from a VIP section with pal Michelle Williams.

“Shout out to Beyonce. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” Jay said while on stage.

Watch a clip of the crowd singing to Bey below!

