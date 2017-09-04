Top Stories
Caitlyn Jenner Says She & Kim Kardashian Still Don't Speak

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian have not been on speaking terms for many months and the reality star just said she still doesn’t speak to her former step-daughter.

The 67-year-old Olympic gold medalist says “it’s a big loss” to no longer speak to Kim and her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn lost touch with Kris and the Kardashians following the release of her memoir, “Secrets of My Life,” in which she alleged that Kris knew more about Caitlyn‘s gender identity than she’s admitted to publicly.

“I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story,” Caitlyn told Good Morning Britain. “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”

“I love Kim. She’s a great person,” she added. “I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay. I love that about her. It’s unfortunate, because actually Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue. She was very straightforward with me… She’s been very, very good on it. It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore. And to me, I mean, that’s sad. I love all my children. I raised them. I spent 20, almost 25 years of my life with all these kids.”
