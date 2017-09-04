Christian Bale Sports Fuller Figure as He Preps to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale shows off his new look while attending an event at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival on Sunday (September 3) in Telluride, Col.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor is sporting a fuller figure these days after gaining weight to play the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic, being directed by Adam McKay.

In addition to packing on some pounds, it looks like Christian has also dyed his eyebrows blond for the role.

Christian was at the film festival to promote his movie Hostiles. He was joined by his wife Sibi and the film’s writer/director Scott Cooper.