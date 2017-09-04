Top Stories
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 11:29 am

Christian Bale Sports Fuller Figure as He Preps to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Sports Fuller Figure as He Preps to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale shows off his new look while attending an event at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival on Sunday (September 3) in Telluride, Col.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor is sporting a fuller figure these days after gaining weight to play the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic, being directed by Adam McKay.

In addition to packing on some pounds, it looks like Christian has also dyed his eyebrows blond for the role.

Christian was at the film festival to promote his movie Hostiles. He was joined by his wife Sibi and the film’s writer/director Scott Cooper.

Just Jared on Facebook
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 01
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 02
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 03
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 04
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 05
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 06
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 07
christian bale sports fuller figure as he preps to play dick cheney 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Bale, Sibi Blazic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr