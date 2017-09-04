Top Stories
Mon, 04 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Christina Aguilera Jets Out of Town with Fiance Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera Jets Out of Town with Fiance Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera and fiance Matthew Rutler make a rare appearance as they arrive at LAX Airport together on Sunday afternoon (September 3) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer kept things casual in leggings, flip flops, and hat while her fiance went comfy in sweats as they headed towards their flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina has been enjoying some time out of the spotlight over the past few months.

Back in July, Christina and Matthew brought their kids nine-year-old son Max, and their two-year-old daughter Summer to the premiere of The Emoji Movie.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler

