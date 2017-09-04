'Flatliners' Character Posters Give a Glimpse Into the Afterlife!

Check out the character posters for the remake of the 1990 movie Flatliners!

The character posters feature the movie’s stars Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons.

Here’s a synopsis of the new movie: Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

Be sure to check out the movie when it hits theaters on September 29.