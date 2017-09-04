Top Stories
John Legend Almost Broke Up with Chrissy Teigen Years Ago, But She Said 'No'

John Legend Almost Broke Up with Chrissy Teigen Years Ago, But She Said 'No'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been together for nearly ten years now, but they almost broke up at one point during their relationship.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old singer said that he tried breaking up with Chrissy, but she wasn’t having any of it. The “breakup” lasted only for an hour and a half.

“I was really stressed and busy,” John told The Guardian. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”

“She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder,” he added.

John and Chrissy got married in Italy back in 2013 and they returned there this past weekend. Check out the photos of them enjoying the water!
Photos: Getty
