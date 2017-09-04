John Legend Slams Rumors He's Casting Trump Supporters in New Music Video

John Legend is putting an end to the rumors surrounding his new music video.

A story was reported that the 38-year-old entertainer was hosting a casting call for white, and “preferably out of shape” Donald Trump supporters to take part in a rally/protest in an upcoming project.

John took to Twitter on Sunday night (September 3) to slam the rumors and to say that the casting call did not come from him.

There’s a casting call out there claiming to represent me looking for ‘out of shape’ Trump supporters. This didn’t come from me or my team,” John tweeted.

John has been extremely vocal in his distaste for Trump. John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen was recently blocked on Twitter by the president.

“I still think Trump is awful and whoever voted for him did a disservice to the country,” John continued. “But I didn’t issue this casting call.”

