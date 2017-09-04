Judah Lang Stars in Versus Versace Fall/Winter 2017 Fashion Campaign - Watch Now!

Judah Lang is one of eight leading stars in Versace‘s Versus Fall/Winter 2017 campaign.

Created by Donatella Versace and photographed by Ben Toms, the campaign centers around eight creatives including Judah who capture “the energy of subcultures that breathe inclusion across the planet.”

Other creatives in the collection include underground rap artist Tommy Genesis, Tokyo-born musician and model Rina Sawayama and transgender activist and artist Hunter Schafer.

“I really admire the young creatives in the new Versus campaign. I call them the Sub-Versus Generation, a community of subcultures taking a stand for their beliefs and for their individuality.” says Donatella.

Watch the Versace campaign video below!