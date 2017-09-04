Top Stories
Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 11:53 pm

Justin Timberlake Attends U.S. Open Again, This Time Sans Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake Attends U.S. Open Again, This Time Sans Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake makes his way out of the 2017 U.S. Open after watching a match on Monday night (September 4) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer attended a match with his wife Jessica Biel over the weekend, but this time she stayed at home. Both outings were for Roger Federer‘s matches!

Justin has been teasing the release of new music for quite some time now and we also have a new film from him to look forward to. He will be seen in the upcoming Woody Allen film Wonder Wheel, which is set for release this December.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake attends us open again 01
justin timberlake attends us open again 02
justin timberlake attends us open again 03
justin timberlake attends us open again 04
justin timberlake attends us open again 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
Posted to: Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr