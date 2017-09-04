Justin Timberlake Attends U.S. Open Again, This Time Sans Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake makes his way out of the 2017 U.S. Open after watching a match on Monday night (September 4) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer attended a match with his wife Jessica Biel over the weekend, but this time she stayed at home. Both outings were for Roger Federer‘s matches!

Justin has been teasing the release of new music for quite some time now and we also have a new film from him to look forward to. He will be seen in the upcoming Woody Allen film Wonder Wheel, which is set for release this December.