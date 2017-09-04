Top Stories
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Joel Osteen Is Trying to Clarify What Really Happened in Houston

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 8:10 am

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William are expecting their third child!

The news was announced via the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” they announced, along with a press release.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum….The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace,” the press release continued, adding that she’s cancelled some upcoming appearances due to the nature of her illness.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

We hope the Duchess feels better soon!

Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton pregnant 01
kate middleton pregnant 02
kate middleton pregnant 03
kate middleton pregnant 04
kate middleton pregnant 05
kate middleton pregnant 06
kate middleton pregnant 07
kate middleton pregnant 08
kate middleton pregnant 09
kate middleton pregnant 10
kate middleton pregnant 11
kate middleton pregnant 12
kate middleton pregnant 13
kate middleton pregnant 14
kate middleton pregnant 15
kate middleton pregnant 16
kate middleton pregnant 17
kate middleton pregnant 18
kate middleton pregnant 19
kate middleton pregnant 20
kate middleton pregnant 21
kate middleton pregnant 22
kate middleton pregnant 23
kate middleton pregnant 24
kate middleton pregnant 25
kate middleton pregnant 26
kate middleton pregnant 27
kate middleton pregnant 28
kate middleton pregnant 29
kate middleton pregnant 30
kate middleton pregnant 31
kate middleton pregnant 32
kate middleton pregnant 33
kate middleton pregnant 34
kate middleton pregnant 35
kate middleton pregnant 36

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr