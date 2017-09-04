Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William are expecting their third child!

The news was announced via the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” they announced, along with a press release.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum….The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace,” the press release continued, adding that she’s cancelled some upcoming appearances due to the nature of her illness.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

We hope the Duchess feels better soon!